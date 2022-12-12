Netflix series Heartstopper got awarded in four categories at the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. One of the teen-lead of the show was Kit Connor, who got recognized for his Outstanding Lead Performance at the Emmy’s Young Teen Programme category. Film Updates took to its social media handle to share the news. Kit Connor is Now an Emmy Winner, The Actor Has Won Outstanding Lead Performance.

Take a look:

Kit Connor wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Young Teen Program pic.twitter.com/Dbt3jAXMXM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 12, 2022

