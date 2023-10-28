Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old Kardashian star, is joining The Simpsons for their celebrated Treehouse of Horror Halloween special. Set to appear as herself, her guest role comes with an intriguing twist. In a preview, Jenner is seen in a black robe featuring a pyramid and USB drive design, donning slicked-back hair, diamond earrings, and a smokey eye look. She guides Marge Simpson in rescuing her son Bart, who has transformed into an NFT. "This key is a backdoor through the blockchains cryptographic protocol," explains the reality star, before taking a selfie with Marge, advising on using the key to escape with Bart from the blockchain. Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pictures that Will Make You Say 'Hey, Hotness'!

See The Simpsons's Video Here:

Kylie Jenner is a guest voice on The Simpsons' annual ‘Treehouse of Horror’ Halloween special. pic.twitter.com/SeztZwwWx4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 27, 2023

