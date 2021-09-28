Licorice Pizza trailer is out! The flick is is about a pair of 1970s high school students from the San Fernando Valley, one of whom is a successful child actor and looks very much like it was shot in the Valley at that time. Licorice Pizza will get a limited release on November 26 and will expand worldwide on December 25.

Watch Licorice Pizza Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)