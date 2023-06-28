Lovers Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted enjoying a date night at Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert in Poland. Pics and videos of the couple from the gig has gone viral online which sees them singing and having gala time at the gig. They both wore casual outfits and were also seen singing "Love On Top" at the concert. Check it out. Fact Check: Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Cosying Up in Munnar? Kerala Tourism Pulls April Fool's Day Prank on Fans With This Edited Pic!

Tom Holland-Zendaya at Beyoncé's Gig!

Tom Holland and Zendaya singing ‘Love On Top’ to each other at Beyoncé’s concert. pic.twitter.com/wdC1Rf5imL — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2023

Spider-Man Stars Spotted:

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Poland. pic.twitter.com/DVYqHfh6Dw — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 27, 2023

Tom-Zendaya With Hunter Schafer!

Zendaya, Tom Holland and Hunter Schafer at Beyoncé’s concert in Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/fclKkZTcE5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)