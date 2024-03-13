English actor Michael Culver passed away at age 85, leaving a remarkable legacy across stage, radio, television, and film. Known for his roles in productions such as Miss Marple, The Return of Sherlock Holmes, and From Russia With Love, Culver's contributions to the entertainment industry spanned diverse genres and mediums, showcasing his talent and versatility throughout his celebrated career. Evan Ellingson Dies at 35; Actor Was Best Known For His Roles in CSI-Miami, My Sister's Keeper, 24, and More. Michael Culver No More View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN THRILL| Movies & TV (@screenthrill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)