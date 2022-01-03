‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ has grabbed everyone’s attention. Miley Cyrus, the 29-year-old singer, suffered major wardrobe malfunction during the New Year’s Eve party. But the way she handled the situation has been appreciated by all. When Miley’s silver top fell off, she held it tight and headed backstage and wore a bright red blazer and was back onstage. Meanwhile, her backup singers had continued to perform. Miley has shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, poking fun at her wardrobe malfunction, and captioned it as, “Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long… #MileysNewYearsEveParty”.

Pictures From ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)