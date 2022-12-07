Mindy Kaling is the latest out of the cast members to talk about whether The Office would get made in today's climate or no, and the answer probably won't shock you. Saying that the show is "inappropriate", Kaling added that most of the characters on the show would get "canceled" in today's date. Mindy Kaling Recalls 'Devasting Moment' When She Felt Self-Conscious About Her Body.

Check Out the Tweet:

Mindy Kaling says #TheOffice wouldn't get made today because it's too inappropriate "Most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now" 📺 @GMApic.twitter.com/7We5T1BdgC — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 6, 2022

