While the trailer of Jared Leto starrer Morbius leaked online a day before its designated date, the excitement to see the official second trailer of the film. Leto, just like any other character of his, has something new to offer to his fans this time as well. His character, who is suffering from a rare blood disorder, attempts a desperate gamble that goes wrong. A dark side of his character is unleashed and fans are left to think if he will be able to win over the evil power within him.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)