In a huge shake up, Bob Iger has returned to Disney. With Bob Chapek stepping down as CEO, Iger replaces him just a while after retiring from the position. Effective immediately, Iger sent out a mail to his staff and cast mates showcasing his gratitude. With the replacement taking place so soon, the internet surely is quite happy about the news as the general reception of Chapek's Disney reign was quite mixed. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Bob Iger Returns as Walt Disney CEO, Bob Chapek Steps Down Amid Company's Plan To Cut Workforce.

Hallelujah!

Disney Adults right now after hearing Bob Iger is back and Bob Chapek is fired pic.twitter.com/rU2G7IN9Fg — Brandon turrisi (@Brandonturrisi) November 21, 2022

Animation Fans Celebrating Right Now!

Bob Iger returning to Disney after Bob Chapek said adults don’t watch animated movies: pic.twitter.com/4IZO7VJqbK https://t.co/6l1gqXUyVo — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 21, 2022

Internet Fan-Fiction...

Bob Iger coming back to Disney is like internet fan fiction. People have been predicting, saying it forever and it seemed like no that’s wishful thinking. As a Disney fan glad he is back. — Timothy Dowling (@TimothyDowling) November 21, 2022

Bob Iger Coming In for the Clutch...

Bob Iger watching Marvel Studios crash and burn this year: pic.twitter.com/ymMyg2crLb — ‏َ (@WandasAttorney) November 21, 2022

The Deep Is Perfect for This!

King Bob!

Bob Iger right now: pic.twitter.com/2VL8ioFr9y — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 21, 2022

