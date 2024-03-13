Actress Olivia Munn has revealed that she has been battling breast cancer. The 43-year-old actress revealed about her diagnosis through an Instagram post on March 13. Olivia also mentioned that she has had over "four surgeries" in the past 10 months. She also added how she had undergone a genetic test in 2023 that checks one for over "90 different cancer genes" and tested negative. However, just two months after that, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress added, "I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing." Olivia Munn Birthday: Check Out Most Desirable Outfits From Her Wardrobe.

Check Out Olivia Munn’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

