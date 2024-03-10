With the 96th Academy Awards looming on the horizon, actors, directors, and celebrities gathered at the Dolby Theatre for the official dress rehearsal ahead of the grand event. This annual run-through serves as a crucial preparation, allowing presenters and production crew to familiarise themselves with the proceedings. Despite minor hitches, the rehearsal proceeded smoothly, punctuated by pauses to adjust lighting and camera angles for esteemed stars such as Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Steven Spielberg, and America Ferrera. Pre-Oscar Party 2024: Sharon Stone, BLACKPINK's Rose, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, and More Attend Saint Laurent's Dinner Get-Together in Los Angeles (View Pic).

Check Out The Behind-The-Scenes From Dress Rehearsal for the 96th Academy Awards:

See photos of Zendaya, Steven Spielberg, and more as they rehearse for the 96th #Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a NEW earlier time, 7e/4p! https://t.co/EfHQIVeC0u — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024

