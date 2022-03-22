A new pre-vis footage has been showcased from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The footage sees Tom Holland's Spider-Man fight against Green Goblin on a bridge. In the theatrical cut they never really fight until mid-way through the movie meaning the idea never really made it past after the pre-vis.

Check Out The Scene Below:

Pre-vis for a deleted scene of Green Goblin and Spider-Man fighting on the bridge in #SpiderManNoWayHome 🕸 pic.twitter.com/h0coybJsqy — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 21, 2022

