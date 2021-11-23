Rowan Atkinson is popularly known for portraying the role of Mr Bean. There have been numerous times when popular actors have faced situations where there was a death hoax about them. The British actor has also become a victim to this hoax news. Fans were in for a shock when rumours of Mr Bean actor’s demise surfaced once again on social media. It started after Fox News shared a tweet that read, “Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson) died at 58 after car accident”. There was another tweet that cited, “English comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean is feared to be dead with reports of the 58-year-old actor getting killed in a car crash on March 18, 2017.” The reports doing rounds are fake as the actor was 62 in 2017.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)