After a long time of having no updates, Jackie Chan has finally come out and confirmed his involvement in Rush Hour 4. Saying that he has entered into talks for starring in the film, the star confirmed that a sequel is in the works alongside Chris Tucker. Currently nothing else is known about the upcoming sequel. Jackie Chan Birthday Special: 9 Quotes By the Rush Hour Star That Will Bestow Important Life Lessons On You!

Check Out the Tweet:

Jackie Chan has confirmed that ‘RUSH HOUR 4’ is in the works. pic.twitter.com/3arNrXzXva — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 8, 2022

