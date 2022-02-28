Last night the Screen Actors Guild Awards were held and Squid Game clinched several trophies. One of them was Jung Ho-yeon's Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Her boyfriend Lee Dong-hwi reacted to her win by awarding a gold medal emoji on her pic from the award show. He shared the image on Instagram.

Lee Dong-hwi's insta story

