Selena Gomez is back in the spotlight! Following the success of her hit "Calm Down," the singer-songwriter is now gearing up to release another eagerly anticipated single. According to US Radio Updater and HIT SDD reports, Selena will soon unveil a new track featuring a pure pop, uptempo sound with a catchy hook. Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming release, Selena has kept details under wraps. She hasn't made any official announcements on her Instagram or provided any hints on X (formerly known as Twitter). Selena Gomez Shares Loved-Up Pictures With Boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram!.

Selena Gomez To Release New Single Soon:

.@selenagomez to release a new single imminently that will be pushed at US radio upon its release (via @HITSDD). “And keep an eye out for new music coming soon from Selena Gomez. A little birdie told us it is a pure pop, uptempo track with a big hook, which is just what Top 40… pic.twitter.com/0GcaK6qZO6 — U.S. Radio Updater (@USRadioUpdater) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)