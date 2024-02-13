Selena Gomez is back in the spotlight! Following the success of her hit "Calm Down," the singer-songwriter is now gearing up to release another eagerly anticipated single. According to US Radio Updater and HIT SDD reports, Selena will soon unveil a new track featuring a pure pop, uptempo sound with a catchy hook. Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming release, Selena has kept details under wraps. She hasn't made any official announcements on her Instagram or provided any hints on X (formerly known as Twitter). Selena Gomez Shares Loved-Up Pictures With Boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram!.

Selena Gomez To Release New Single Soon:

