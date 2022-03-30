Sharon Stone is about to make her return to the DC Universe after starring in Catwoman. Sharon Stone reportedly has been cast as the villain Victoria Kord in Blue Beetle. The villain is a new character made for the film. Xolo Maridueña will play the role of Blue Beetle while Angel Manuel Soto will direct it. Blue Beetle is scheduled to release somewhere in 2023.

