Slumberland follows an 11 year old girl, named Nemo, who uncovers a secret map leading her to a to a world of dreams and nightmares. Jason Momoa's character, called Flip, guides her in the search for her late father. The release date for Slumberland hasn't been announced, but it will drop in the month of November. Jason Momoa Slams His 2011 Remake of Conan the Barbarian, Says It ‘Turned Into a Big Pile of S***’.

Watch Trailer Here:

