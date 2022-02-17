After sharing the new poster of Stranger Things Season 4, the makers of the show have now revealed that the show will be released in two volumes. The first part of the show will release on May 27 while the second volume will hit the streaming platform on July 1. With this, the fans were also informed that the show will end with the fifth season.

uoos noʎ ǝǝs pic.twitter.com/pJ71dRgmo1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1. pic.twitter.com/nw8IYqQzil — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

