Selena Gomez broke down in tears on camera as she discussed the targeting of Mexican migrants in US President Donald Trump's policies. Taking to her Insta stories, she said, "I am so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children...I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise." The video quickly attracted widespread reactions online, including one from Sam Parker, a former Republican Senate candidate. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) he wrote, "Deport Selena Gomez", stirring up massive backlash online. Responding to this, the Emilia Perez star took to her Insta stories and wrote, "Oh Mr Parker, Mr Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat. ‘I Am So Sorry’: Selena Gomez Tearfully Reacts to US President Donald Trump’s Decision To Deport Illegal Immigrants in Deleted Instagram Story (Watch Video).

Sam Parker’s Reaction to Selena Gomez’s Tearful Criticism of Donald Trump’s Deportations

Selena Gomez Hits Back at Sam Parker

(Photo Credit: @selenagomez/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)