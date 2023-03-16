Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” composer MM Keeravani had impressed everyone with his award acceptance speech. He sang to the tunes of “Top of the World”. Well, who knew there was a big surprise in store for him? The composer shared a video of the gift he received from The Carpenters musician himself. Richard Carpenter crooned “Top of the World” with his family to congratulate Keeravani on his Oscar win. Check out the video below: Oscars 2023: MM Keeravani Amazes Audience As He Sings His Speech to Tune of ‘Top of the World’ by The Carpenters During Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

The Carpenters Singing Top Of The World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Carpenter (@richardcarpenterofficial)

MM Keeravani Reacts

https://t.co/va5tOLD1DH This is something I didn’t expect at all ..tears rolling out of joy ❤️❤️❤️ Most wonderful gift from the Universe 🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) March 15, 2023

