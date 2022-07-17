The teaser for HBO Max's drama series The Idol has been released and BLACKPINK's Jennie has a cameo in it as well. She can be seen in a blue cropped top and black shorts.

View Tweet Here:

First look at BLACKPINK’s Jennie in The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO show ‘The Idol.’ pic.twitter.com/wl1Tm54F1B — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)