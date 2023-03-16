Pedro Pascal is loving every minute he spends on sets of his new series, The Last of Us. The actor shared more behind the scenes content from on set, and one picture even features the actors who played Clickers in the series. (full disclosure the prosthetics do look gross) Earlier he shared behind the scenes pictures with Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie. He captioned the post "Beldro on the hill." The Last of Us: HBO Shares Studio Footage of Voice Actors As Clickers in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey’s Post-Apocalyptic Series and the Results Are Crazy!

The Last of Us BTS Photo Dump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Bella and Pedro on the Hill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)