Many studios share behind the scenes footage whether it's movies or TV shows and HBO studios is the most recent to share recordings from the studio. Except it's not just voice actors speaking dialogues, it's the actors who voiced the Clickers in the The Last of Us. In the footage two of them can be seen making the creepy, spine tingling sounds that make the show even better. Kudos to them for doing a great job! The Last of Us Episode 6: Production Crew Make an Accidental Appearance in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's HBO Series.

Watch BTS Footage of The Last of Us:

HBO shares studio footage of the actors voicing Clickers in #TheLastOfUs. pic.twitter.com/xDaVOzordh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)