Robert Downey Jr and Park Chan-wook's forthcoming series The Sympathizer is set to debut on HBO and Max on April 14. Produced by Downey Jr and A24, this limited series is an adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The narrative, which unfolds against the backdrop of the final days of the Vietnam War, centres around a communist spy portrayed by Hoa Xuande, with Downey Jr tackling multiple roles, including that of the protagonist's handler. The Sympathizer Teaser: Robert Downey Jr Seen Playing Multiple Roles in Park Chan-wook's Limited Series (Watch Video).

Watch The Sympathizer Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)