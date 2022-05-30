Top Gun: Maverick has been making waves over the past weekend as it has been receiving critical acclaim from audiences and critics. The film not only received a rare A+ Cinemascore, but also happened to become Tom Cruise's biggest film opening ever domestically. It earned $124 Million in its first three days, making it Cruise's first every $100 Million opening. Overall, it has earned $248 Million. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original! (LatestLY Exclusive).

