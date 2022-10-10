Top Gun: Maverick has been lauded by many, but every movie has it's faults as pointed out by Neil deGrasse Tyson. According to him the fault occurs when Maverick changes the flight plan in the upcoming test from Mach 9 to Mach 10, to save the Darkstar scramjet program being cancelled. However when he goes over Mach 10 he is forced to eject from the plane yet survives with no injuries. But "At that air speed, his body would splatter like a chainmail glove swatting a worm." Quentin Tarantino Shares His Experience Watching Top Gun Maverick, Says He ‘F***ing Loves’ It.

View Tweet Here:

Late to the party here, but In this year’s @TopGunMovie, @TomCruise’s character Maverick ejects from a hypersonic plane at Mach 10.5, before it crashed. He survived with no injuries. At that air speed, his body would splatter like a chainmail glove swatting a worm. Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/YP9IKVc8VS — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 9, 2022

