Another concert by Travis Scott has sparked a controversy as his show in Rome left many injured. After a pepper spray incident went wrong in the crowd, about 60 people required medical assistance. The concert also caused sparks of an earthquake concern as the seismic activity from the fans jumping in the Circus Maximus was quite high. Previously at Scott's Astroworld concert too, many were left injured with a few deadly casualties taking place as well. Astroworld Tragedy: Texas Grand Jury Declines To Indict Travis Scott Over Deadly Crowd Crush at the 2021 Festival.

Check Out the Tweet:

60 people at Travis Scott’s concert in Rome needed medical attention after someone sprayed pepper spray into the crowd. The show also sparked fears of an earthquake by residents due to fans jumping up and down leading to the director of Rome’s Colosseum to halt future concerts. pic.twitter.com/iElkR9jYg4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

