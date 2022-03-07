After having a really rough few years trying to figure out their DC film universe, Warner Bros seems to be finally on track. WB President Toby Emerich recently confirmed in an interview that future DC movies will be more filmmaker-driven like how The Batman was.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Warner Bros president Toby Emmerich says future DC movies will be filmmaker-driven like #TheBatman "Quality is the most important factor for a studio, and the biggest thing you can do to influence quality is the filmmaker that you hire" (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/EBCjle4qW9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 6, 2022

