Woody Allen has announced his retirement while working on his 50th and final film in Europe. This big announcement came via an interview with LaVanguardia. Talking about his last flick, Allen said, "it will be similar to Match Point, exciting, dramatic and also very sinister." Woody Allen Is Considering to End His Directing Career Soon, Says 'A Lot of the Thrill is Gone'.

