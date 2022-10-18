James, actor and host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, has been banned by New York restaurateur Keith McNally after the former behaved rudely with his staff at his French brasserie in SoHo, Balthazar. Keith shared a post on Instagram and called James as ‘the most abusive customer’ and also mentioned ‘I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden’. After Ryan Reynolds Praises Indian Restaurant in UK, Owner to Name a Dish as ‘Deadpool Masala’.

Keith McNally Bans James Corden From His NYC Restaurant

James Corden has been banned from an NYC restaurant after owner Keith McNally accused him of being “extremely nasty” to his staff on multiple occasions: “[He was] the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ZF8tIEH9cu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 17, 2022

Post By The NY Restaurateur

