BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to make her much-anticipated acting comeback in the K-Drama titled Newtopia opposite Park Jeong Min. After winning the hearts of ARMY with an adorable Christmas-themed video on December 25, the K-Pop star has now delighted fans with a few still stills from her upcoming series. Jisoo looks breathtaking in the photos, and fans can't wait to watch their favourite star make her return to acting. The Coupang Play series is touted to be a zombie apocalypse drama. Directed by Yoong Sung-hyun, Newtopia will premiere on February 7, 2025. The K-Drama will be available internationally on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Newtopia’ First Look Out! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min Star in Thrilling Zombie Apocalypse Drama (See Pics).

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in ‘Newtopia’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)