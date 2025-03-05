Go Youn Ha, known mononymously as Younha, is a renowned South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer. The 36-year-old artiste has announced her upcoming wedding through a heartfelt letter to her fans, Y.Holics. She will be tying the knot with a non-celebrity on March 5 in an intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends. Her announcement has left fans excited as they celebrate this special milestone in her life. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rumored BF Frederic Arnault Enjoy New Year’s Day 2025 in Bangkok After Her Amazing Thailand Countdown Performance (View Pics).

Younha’s Wedding News

