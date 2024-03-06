South Korean movie Chabak- Night of Murder and Romance, directed by William Inhyuk Hyoung, will be released in India on March 22, 2024. The horror-thriller film was released in South Korea on September 13, 2023, and stars Danny Ahn, Min-Chae Kim, and Hong Kyoung-in. Chabak- Night of Murder and Romance tells the story of a romantic trip that turns into a nightmare when a couple is hunted by a masked psychopath in the mountains and forced to confront a painful truth. My Unnie: South Korean Director Kim Shin Ho-San Talks About Films, Highlights Similarities Between Korean and Indian Movies

