Former member of Super Junior, Hangeng took to his social media and announced the birth of his first child. The picture showed his wife Celina kissing Hangeng on the cheek, while she held their baby. His agency confirmed the mother and child are both in healthy condition. Lee Da Hee and Super Junior’s Choi Siwon Will Star in ENA’s Upcoming Drama ‘Icy Cold Romance’.

View Image Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)