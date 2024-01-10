J-rock Icon Yoshiki Hayashi to Compose Official Theme Song for Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary (View Post)

Yoshiki helmed the music documentary Yoshiki: Under the Sky, a project that took him three years to bring to life.

Yoshiki, the frontman of X Japan, has been selected by Sanrio to compose and produce the official theme song for Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2024. This collaboration stems from Yoshiki’s enduring connection with Sanrio, which led to the creation of yoshikitty, the inaugural Sanrio character fashioned after a real individual. This musical partnership is poised to add a delightful touch to honour the cherished cartoon character's fifty-year heritage. Yoshiki and Hello Kitty joined forces, crafting the Yoshikitty toy in 2009, marking Sanrio's first character modeled after a real person.  Hello Kitty Bullet Train Debuts in Japan, View Pics of The Pink Shinkasen.

Currency Price Change

