Jaehyun and Renjun, members of the renowned K-pop boyband NCT, recently treated their adoring fans, also known as 'Czennie,' to charming glimpses of their workout routine. Shared on their official Instagram handle, the photos feature the duo striking poses closely, showcasing not only their dedication to fitness but also their undeniable charm. Fans couldn't help but gush over the endearing looks, with the pair's striking visuals left everyone captivated, as is the norm for these two talented idols. NCT's Jaehyun Has Been Chosen As The First Korean Prada Global Main Campaign.

NCT Jaehyun and Renjun Latest Clicks From Gym

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCT JAEHYUN 🇮🇩 | OPEN PP (@dailyjaehyun.nct)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)