NewJeans made an anticipated comeback with their new single "OMG". And after it's global release, their album also titled NewJeans landed #3 on the worldwide song chart. It became the group's highest charting debut on the chart. They also ranked #1 on iTunes' top songs chart in 9 different regions. NewJeans Drop 'OMG' Official Performance MV.

NewJeans' OMG MV

View Tweet Here:

#NewJeans 'OMG' ranks #1 on iTunes charts in various countries after releasehttps://t.co/DCtndEbJHf — allkpop (@allkpop) January 3, 2023

