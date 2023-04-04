A 9 year old girl was almost kidnapped at a playground by a drunk man in Gwangju, South Korea. The drunk 40 year old tried to convince her by saying he would give her a doll. A heroic civilian, who managed to save the girl, witnessed this and asked if they were related. The 40-year-old man lied that he was the girl’s uncle. Thankfully the man did not believe the kidnapper's lies and called the police.

View Full Story Here:

South Korean Man Saves 9-Year-Old Child From Being Abducted By Drunk Manhttps://t.co/z9FBAhLxKa — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 4, 2023

