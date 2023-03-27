Kai is one of the best dancers in EXO and every move of his can be seen clearly and smoothly executed every time, especially in the new dance practice video for "Rover". Rover is his third mini album that released on March 13. Take a look at his dance practice for the title track of the same name. WATCH: EXO's Kai Asks You To Call Him 'Rover' In Mesmerizing Comeback MV.

Watch Rover Dance Practice Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)