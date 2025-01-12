When the Stars Gossip is the ultimate cosmic K-drama serving up drama, mystery, and jaw-dropping moments, starring Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin, the series takes viewers on an interstellar ride. In episode 3, things get intense. Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin) faces a terrifying spacewalk disaster when her glove gets compromised, causing a dangerous pressure drop. When you think it can’t get worse, her consciousness fades mid-mission. Drama much? Meanwhile, Dr Gong Ryong (Lee Min-ho) is on a secret mission to protect some seriously valuable reproductive specimens. With Kang Kang-su (Oh Jung-se) looking shady, Ryong hatches a sneaky plan to trigger a fire alarm and secure the goods. The question remains, will Ryong be able to save Eve?. Well, that's what we are trying to figure out. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin’s Netflix Series.

When The Stars Gossip

출퇴근 거리 20만km, 우리는 매일 우주 정거장으로 출근한다. 우주와 지구를 넘나드는 사람 사는 이야기. 스페이스 오피스물 <별들에게 물어봐>, 2025년 1월 4일 넷플릭스 착륙. pic.twitter.com/nOyMuQjYcl — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) December 19, 2024

Episode 3 of When the Stars Gossip takes viewers on an exhilarating journey, blending heart-stopping tension with emotional depth. The stakes are higher than ever as the characters face unpredictable twists that keep everyone guessing. Well, here are three points why this series is becoming fans' favourite and what are the possibilities in Episode 4.

Heart-Pounding Scenes

From intense spacewalk mishaps to ethical dilemmas aboard the station, the series keeps viewers guessing. The suspense is electric, leaving everyone eager for the next reveal.

Gong Ryong

Gong Ryong’s role becomes pivotal as the story intensifies. His involvement adds emotional weight and highlights his resourcefulness, making him more than just a bystander in the chaos. ‘When the Stars Gossip’: Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho’s tvN Drama to Premiere on January 4 – Here Are 3 Handy Space Dictionary Terms to Get You Ready for the Cosmic Adventure.

Layered Subplots Keep Things Thrilling

With Eve Kim's life hanging by a thread, will Ryong step in to help? Episode 4 could hold major surprises. Will it be a game-changer or lead to even bigger chaos? Fans can hardly wait!

