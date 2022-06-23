Late Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala's song "SYL" will be officially releasing today (June 23). This will be the singer-politician's very first track which will make its way online post his death. The melody is penned and sung by Moose Wala which highlights Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue in Punjab. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 'Antim Ardas' of Late Punjabi Singer Held at His Residence in Moosa Village (Watch Video).

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

