It looks like Logan Paul's pet pig, Pearl, might have allegedly being abandoned by the influencer as she was recently rescued and found by The Gentle Barn who confirmed it on Instagram. Paul had reportedly stated before that he thought she was a "mini pig" when he purchased her, however, it's a trend for influencers to buy these animals, and once they inevitably grow large and their demands increases, they are sadly discarded away by their owners. Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Running Through 2023.

Check Out the Tweet:

Logan Paul’s pet pig, Pearl, was rescued after allegedly being abandoned in California. Paul previously said that he believed Pearl was a mini pig when first purchasing her. pic.twitter.com/RWVLHS1IBF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 10, 2023

