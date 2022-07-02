Nayeon's first mini album IM NAYEON debuted on June 24, 2022. This was her first solo album since she announced her solo activities. It soon went on to hold the record for biggest debut album in 2022 for first week streams by a K-pop female act on Spotify. Congratulations Nayeon!

