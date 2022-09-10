The wicked Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) are back and are set to create mayhem. The trailer of Hocus Pocus 2 shows how three high-school students make numerous attempts to stop the witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem this Halloween. The film directed by Anne Fletcher is all set to be premiered on Disney+ on September 30. The Little Mermaid Teaser: Halle Bailey’s First Look as Ariel Unveiled by Disney at the D23 Expo; Film to Arrive in Theatres on May 26, 2023 (Watch Video).

Hocus Pocus 2

New Hocus Pocus 2 trailer premieres at #D23expo, offers up witches on hoverboards https://t.co/Ty53Um11Lw pic.twitter.com/LAulCb11tt — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 9, 2022

Watch The Trailer Of Hocus Pocus 2 Below:

