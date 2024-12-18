Orry has treated fans to unseen glimpses from Aaliyah Kashyap’s star-studded wedding reception. The event saw newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala making a rare public appearance alongside several Bollywood stars. Orry took to Instagram to share candid moments with the duo and also included clips from other gatherings. The internet sensation, who hilariously dubbed himself ‘Kebab Mei Haddi,’ posed not only with the newlyweds but also with rumoured couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, Rekha, Ananya Panday and others. Did You Know Naga Chaitanya Wants Wife Sobhita Dhulipala To Speak With Him in Telugu? Know the Reason Behind It Here.

Orry – ‘Kebab Mei Haddi’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

