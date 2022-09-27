Adipurush is an upcoming Indian Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana and it stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh as the lead. The makers of the film have announced that they will launch Adipurush teaser at a grand event in Ayodhya on October 2. Adipurush is slated to release in cinema halls in 2D and 3D on January 12, 2023 Adipurush: Fans Demand First Look Of Prabhas’ Film After Om Raut Shares Update On Its Theatrical Release In IMAX And 3D.

Check Out the Tweet Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)