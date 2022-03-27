Terence Lewish is a popular dancer and choreographer who has now won hearts even as a singer. Yes, he has made his debut as a singer with a beautiful love ballad titled “Shaidayee” that also features Jeniffer Piccinato. The song has been composed by Rahul Jain and Vandana Khandelwal has penned the lyrics. Terence’s first single, which was released yesterday, has received 3,935,660 views already on YouTube.

Watch The Music Video Of Shaidayee Below:

