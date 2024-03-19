Singer Shakira, who parted ways with her husband Gerard Pique, recently opened up about her split with the football star. Gerard Pique has already started dating someone, while Shakira is still figuring out ways to move on from her decision to split. On the other hand, the Barcelona star is dating Clara Chia Marti, with whom we went Instagram official last year. In a recent interview, the hitmaker "Hips Don't Lie" opened up about her personal life and how she put her career "on hold" for Pique. Shakira said, "For a long time, I put my career on hold to be next to Gerard so he could play football." Shakira also added that there was a "lot of sacrifice for love". The football star, 37, and the singer, 47, dated from 2011 to 2022, have two kids, Milan and Sasha, together. Shakira Announces Her First Album in Seven Years ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’; ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Hitmaker Aims Comeback Empowering Women.

Shakira on Prioritising Her Relationship With Pique Over Career:

