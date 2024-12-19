Karan Aujla mesmerised fans with an electrifying performance in the Delhi-NCR region, kicking off a star-studded affair as Varun Dhawan, Badshah and Nora Fatehi joined the excitement on the first two days of the singer’s India tour. Performing in Gurugram as part of his It Was All A Dream tour, Karan delivered an unforgettable experience. Adding to the magic, Nora set the stage ablaze with her sizzling dance moves. Dressed in a black crop tank top and red joggers, she captivated the audience by grooving to the chartbuster “Aaye Haye”. Concertgoers were spellbound, watching her seamlessly match Karan’s electrifying tunes with her flawless performance. Varun Dhawan Steals the Show at Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert; ‘Baby John’ Actor Joins Rapper To Groove to ‘Jee Ni Lagda’ (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi at Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert

